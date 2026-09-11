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Home / Sports / Quarter-final results: 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026

Quarter-final results: 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 07:37 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): The knockout stages of the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 got underway with all four Quarter-Finals completed, headlined by a dramatic shootout finish between All India Police Sports Control Board and Food Corporation of India.

In Quarter-Final 1, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board edged past Sports Authority of India 3-2. Gurjot Singh, Manpreet and Varun Kumar were on target for PSPB, while Sachin Dungdung struck twice for SAI in a losing cause, as per a press release from Hockey India.

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Quarter-Final 2 saw Railway Sports Promotion Board keep a clean sheet to beat Central Board of Direct Taxes 2-0, with Singh Gursahibjit and Simranjot Singh finding the net either side of half-time.

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In Quarter-Final 3, Comptroller & Auditor General of India came through a seven-goal contest against Punjab National Bank, winning 4-3. Skipper Parmod, Majji Ganesh, Deepak and Angad Bir Singh all found the target for CAG, while Panchal Prikshit, Abhimanyu and Neeraj replied for Punjab National Bank.

The day's standout tie was Quarter-Final 4, where All India Police Sports Control Board and Food Corporation of India could not be separated after regulation, finishing 2-2. Mohammad Haris and Shamsher Singh scored for AIPSCB, while Navraj Singh struck twice for FCI to force a shootout. AIPSCB held their nerve from the spot, with Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Vijay Kumar Gond and Mohammed Haris all finding the target, while goalkeeper Malhotra Paras produced the key saves to seal a 4-3 shootout win and send his side through.

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With all four Quarter-Finals now decided, the Semi-Final line-up is confirmed for 13th September, with Petroleum Sports Promotion Board taking on Railway Sports Promotion Board in Semi-Final 1, and Comptroller & Auditor General of India facing All India Police Sports Control Board in Semi-Final 2.

Semi-Final Line-up (13th September):

Semi-Final 1: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board vs Railway Sports Promotion Board

Semi-Final 2: Comptroller & Auditor General of India vs All India Police Sports Control Board. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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