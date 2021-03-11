Quarter-pounder: Nikhat, Manisha, Parveen confirm medals with quarterfinal wins in world boxing championships

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen, Manisha and Parveen continued their stellar run at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul today by advancing to the semifinals in their respective categories after thrilling victories.

Their wins confirmed their first World Championships medals for reaching the semifinals. Zareen outpunched England’s Charley-Sian Davison 5-0 in the 52kg category quarterfinals, while Parveen got the better of Tajikistan’s Shoira Zulkaynarova in the 63kg category with the same score. Manisha, on the other hand, dispatched Mongolia’s Namuun Monkhor in a hard-fought 57kg category quarterfinal bout by a 4-1 split decision.

Zareen too good

Continuing her golden run from this year’s Strandja Memorial tournament, Zareen handed India its first medal at the World Championships with an impressive victory.

The 25-year-old was pumped up in her highly physical bout against Davison. Both were attacking ferociously in the first round. However, the second round was a one-way street as Zareen pounded her opponent with terrific body shots to tire her out while also landing clean and sharp punches.

Manisha beat Tajikistan’s Shoira Zulkaynarova in the 63kg category. BFI

With the first two rounds won, Zareen displayed her defensive skills in the final few minutes of the bout.

“My opponent was taller than me today, so my strategy was to block her right hand which is her strength. I am delighted to give India the first medal, hope I can win the gold,” Zareen said.

The former junior world champion will next square off against Caroline De Almeida of Brazil, who thrashed Ireland’s Carly McNaul by a unanimous decision.

The 24-year-old Manisha moved around the ring and used her long reach to great effect as she had three clean punches in the closely fought last-8 contest. Manisha will take on Italy’s Irma Testa next.

Parveen dispatched Mongolia’s Namuun Monkhor in the 57kg category by a 4-1 split decision. BFI

Parveen initially seemed hesitant to attack and looked out of depth. As the seconds ticked away, coach Bhaskar Bhatt and the support staff encouraged her to go forward and attack, and the Haryana boxer gained in confidence to notch up a memorable win.

However, it was the end of the road for Nitu (48kg), seasoned campaigner Pooja Rani (81kg), Anamika (50kg), Jaismine (60kg) and Nandini (+81kg).