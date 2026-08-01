"Question is not about any particular colour, but...": Kharge urges government to reconsider orange hockey jersey decision

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday questioned the decision to change the Indian hockey team's traditional blue jersey to orange, saying the move was not merely a sporting decision but one linked to the sentiments of millions of Indians and the country's sporting legacy.

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Sharing a post on X, Kharge wrote, "The decision to change the colour of the Indian hockey team's jersey is not merely a sports-related choice, but a matter deeply connected to the sentiments of millions of Indians and our sporting traditions. Indian players have long been recognised around the world by names like 'Men in Blue,' 'The Blues,' and 'The Blue Tigers.' This identity is not just about the colour of the jersey, but a legacy of Indian sports. Today, it is difficult to understand why the need was felt to alter this historic identity. The question is not about any particular colour, but about the process of decision-making, transparency, and respect for public sentiments."

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He further said, "Saffron, white, and green are all three colours in our tricolour, and they also hold an honoured place in the flag of the Indian National Congress. The misfortune is that those whose ideological tradition made no contribution to the freedom movement are now seen in a haste to leave their ideological imprint on every national symbol and every public institution. History knows that the RSS had staunchly opposed the tricolour, and Sardar Patel had even warned them. Sometimes on road pavements, sometimes in the attire of Parliament employees, sometimes on the Doordarshan logo, and now in players' jerseys--without broad public consensus."

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Calling for a review of the move, Kharge added, "National symbols, sports, and players should not be made a medium for narrow-minded political experiments. The government and relevant institutions should immediately reconsider this decision and clarify how such an important decision was taken without the knowledge and consent of Hockey India's Executive Board."

The remarks come days after Hockey India unveiled new orange primary jerseys for the senior men's and women's national teams ahead of the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups, scheduled to begin on August 14 and 15 in the Netherlands and Belgium.

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The jersey change has triggered a political and sporting debate, with critics questioning the departure from the Indian hockey team's long-standing blue identity.

Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey had earlier said the change was made following suggestions from players, coaches and support staff, who felt the blue playing kit affected visibility on the blue hockey turf.

He said orange was chosen over yellow as one of the options because it is also one of the colours of the Indian national flag, adding that the federation remained open to reviewing the choice after the tournament based on players' feedback. (ANI)

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