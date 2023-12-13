 Quickfire half-century against South Africa helps Suryakumar strengthen top position in ICC T20 batter rankings : The Tribune India

With 865 rating points, Indian batter is way ahead of Mohammad Rizwan (787) and South Africa’s Aiden Markram (758)

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half century during the second T20 cricket match between South Africa and India, at St. Georges Park in Gqeberha. AP/PTI



PTI

Dubai, December 13

Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav consolidated his position at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings after being rewarded for his quickfire half-century against South Africa in the second T20I in Gqeberha, South Africa.

The attacking right-hander gained a total of 10 rating points after smashing 56 from just 36 deliveries even though India fell short in the exciting clash by five wickets.

Suryakumar now has a total of 865 rating points, which is well clear of his nearest rivals—Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (787 rating points) and South Africa’s Aiden Markram (758) -- with less than six months out from the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar famously claimed the premier ranking during the most recent edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia towards the end of last year and, on current form, it appears the India batter is likely to hold that position into next year’s tournament in the West Indies and USA.

South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks is one player to make ground on Suryakumar after he moved up one place to eighth following his innings of 49 against India, while Tilak Varma (up 10 spots to 55th) and Rinku Singh (up 46 places to equal 59th) also gained places.

With newly-crowned No.1 T20I bowler Ravi Bishnoi missing selection on the tour of South Africa so far, it has paved the way for Afghanistan ace Rashid Khan to join the India young gun at the top of the rankings for T20I bowlers.

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also made some eye-catching ground by rising two places to 10th following an economical spell of 1/18 in their most recent contest.

India left-armer Kuldeep Yadav rose five places to 32nd on the same list, while Markram improved two places to second behind only India’s Ravindra Jadeja in the latest T20I rankings for all-rounders.

There was also some movement on the latest Test rankings this week following the completion of the exciting series between Bangladesh and New Zealand that finished tied at 1-1 after a tight second Test in Mirpur.

Glenn Phillips was adjudged Player of the Match in that Test and the 27-year-old was rewarded by climbing from outside the top-100 to 55th on the updated rankings for batters and improved 42 places to 24th on the list for all-rounders.

Teammate Ajaz Patel jumped seven places to 33rd on the list for Test bowlers, while Bangladesh duo Mehidy Hasan (up two spots to 21st) and Nayeem Hasan (up five places to 44th) also made good ground behind top-ranked bowler Ravichandran Ashwin.

