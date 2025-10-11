Quinton de Kock fails on return, Coetzee picks injury as Namibia stun South Africa in one-off T20I

Windhoek [Namibia], October 11 (ANI): Namibia revelled in its history as it inaugurated the new Namibia Cricket ground by hosting its neighbours, South Africa, for the first time and ousted them with a four-wicket win during a nail-biting thriller on Saturday.

Advertisement

The upset unfolded against an inexperienced South African side, with the majority of the Proteas' first-choice stars touring Pakistan, scheduled to play a Test on Sunday at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Namibia celebrated in front of the home fans with a lap of honour.

Advertisement

Following the defeat, South Africa became the fourth Full Member team to be defeated by Namibia, after Zimbabwe, Ireland and Sri Lanka. On a slow-paced and sluggish surface, both sides found it challenging to churn out runs. After winning the toss and opting to bat, South Africa were cornered by the hosts after being reduced to 82/6 in the 13th over.

Advertisement

The stage was set for Quinton de Kock's highly anticipated return, who was carded at the number one spot. However, his return was short-lived as Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus lured the southpaw to miscue his shot to Ruben Trumpelmann in the first over. As de Kock returned cheaply (1/4), the floodgates opened, and Namibia made the most of the conditions.

A string of late partnerships together drove South Africa's score. Their most fruitful stand was 37 off 35 balls for the seventh wicket between Jason Smith and Bjorn Fortuin. Smith top-scored with 31 as South Africa limped to 134/8 after 20 overs. Trumpelmann was the standout, picking up a three-wicket haul in his four-over spell while conceding 28 runs.

Advertisement

In response, Namibia were reduced to 84/5 in the 13th over, closely mirroring South Africa's innings. Despite being in a peculiar spot, Namibia stayed in the hunt courtesy of Erasmus (21 from 21) and Malan Kruger (18 off 21 balls). However, South Africa kept them restrained, leaving the hosts with 32 runs to get off the final three overs with four wickets in hand.

Zane Green and Ruben Trumpelmann managed to pick up nine runs from the 18th. In the 19th, Green sprinted for three twos in the over to take 12 runs and bring the equation down to 11 from the last six deliveries. Green dispatched the ball for a six on the first ball, and Trumpelmann walloped the low full toss for a four to seal a historic win for Nambia.

Apart from the defeat, South Africa's woes increased after Gerald Coetzee sustained an injury in the second innings. He was pummelled across the park in the first over, and the trend continued during his second. However, just three balls into his second over, Coetzee left the field after suffering a pectoral muscle injury. With another setback, he is in doubt for South Africa's T20I series in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)