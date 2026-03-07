DT
Quinton de Kock lashes out at ICC as England is heading back home ahead of them after T20 WC exit

Quinton de Kock lashes out at ICC as England is heading back home ahead of them after T20 WC exit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Mar 07, 2026 IST

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) as England is set to head back home from India ahead of both South Africa and the West Indies on Saturday.

De Kock took to social media, saying it's "funny" that England is leaving before them, while West Indies and South Africa are still stuck in Kolkata.

"Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others," wrote Quinton de Kock on Instagram Stories.

England, South Africa, and West Indies cricket teams are set to leave India this weekend on ICC-arranged charter flights due to the ongoing military conflict in West Asia disrupting air travel.

England's team is expected to depart from Mumbai Saturday evening for London, while South Africa and West Indies will fly together from Kolkata, likely stopping in Johannesburg before heading to Antigua.

South Africa and the West Indies are still awaiting confirmation on when exactly they will depart, but the understanding is that it will be on Sunday.

South Africa and West Indies cricket teams are stuck in Kolkata after their T20 World Cup exits. South Africa lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals on March 4, while the West Indies were eliminated after a five-wicket defeat to India in the Super Eights on March 1.

On the other hand, England faced defeat in the second semi-final on Thursday against India, but they are returning home on Saturday, just two days later.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also raised questions on England's early departure from India, saying all teams in this situation should be treated the same.

"So England got knocked out on Thurs get a charter home today. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata. SA is in the same position. That's where the power is all wrong. All teams in this situation should be treated the same. Just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn't count. #JustSaying," Vaughan wrote in an X post.

Earlier, West Indies coach Daren Sammy expressed his desire to go home amid the team's delayed departure from India due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf Region, owing to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict in the region. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, in a simple four-word post on X, said, "I just wanna go home" on Thursday.

India is set to defend their title against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad, bringing an end to the tournament that began on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

