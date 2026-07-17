"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1

Cardiff [UK], July 17 (ANI): Indian captain Shubman Gill described India's four-wicket defeat to England in the second ODI of the three-match series as "quite disappointing" after Joe Root's unbeaten 99 guided the hosts to victory at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, helping England level the series 1-1.

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Chasing 234, England overcame early setbacks as Root and Will Jacks steadied the chase. Earlier, India were restricted to 233 despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. England's pace attack, led by Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson with three wickets each, kept India under pressure throughout the innings.

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After the match, Gill admitted India were disappointed with their total, saying they were aiming for 300-310 but lost too many wickets in the middle overs. He said the lower middle order failed to capitalise on starts and praised Joe Root, saying the England batter is a master at chasing such targets and is difficult to dismiss when the required run rate remains manageable.

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"Quite disappointing. We thought 300-310 would be a good total after 25 overs when we were in a good position, but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. [On the collapses] Our tailenders are not the best batsmen, but we expected more from the lower middle-order batters and they were not able to capitalise on their starts," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

"[On Root] We always knew that if the run-rate was 5 or more, we could have got a false shot out of him, but this kind of chase, he's a master of these totals," Gill added.

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Chasing 234, England overcame early setbacks to complete the target with almost six overs remaining, with Root anchoring the successful chase with a match-winning knock.

India made an ideal start with the ball as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ben Duckett with the first delivery of the innings. Prasidh Krishna added to India's advantage by removing Jacob Bethell soon after, leaving England in trouble at 8/2 in 3.4 overs.

Joe Root then played a crucial role in stabilising the innings, combining for a 45-run partnership with captain Harry Brook (16). Brook was dismissed by debutant Gurnoor Brar, while Shivam Dube and Axar Patel picked up key wickets to leave England struggling at 125/5 in 25.4 overs, giving India hope of defending their total.

However, Root remained firm and built a match-winning partnership of 72 runs with Will Jacks, who contributed 30 runs. Root brought up his fifth consecutive ODI fifty and guided England close to victory. After Jacks was dismissed by Brar in the 40th over, Gus Atkinson (23*) provided valuable support at the end.

Root missed out on a deserved century, remaining unbeaten on 99 off 133 balls as Atkinson's boundary sealed England's four-wicket win. The series now stands level at 1-1, with the decider scheduled at Lord's on July 19.

In the bowling department, Brar claimed two wickets but went for runs as he conceded 67 runs in 10 overs Bumrah, Krishna, Dube, and Axar each claimed a wicket apiece.

Earlier in the match, England's bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict India to 233 in 44 overs. Despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, India struggled to build momentum on a pitch that offered assistance to the seamers.

After opting to bowl first, England kept India under pressure with regular breakthroughs. Rohit Sharma scored 26 while captain Shubman Gill contributed 31 before the hosts struck back. Ishan Kishan, who replaced the unwell KL Rahul in the playing XI, failed to make an impact and was dismissed for just one run.

Kohli and Iyer then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Kohli played a fluent knock of 65 before his dismissal shifted the momentum back in England's favour. India's middle order struggled to respond, with Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar all failing to reach double figures.

Iyer held the innings together with a fighting 66 off 71 balls and received late support from Jasprit Bumrah, who scored an unbeaten 20 to help India post a competitive total.

England's pace attack maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets, including the crucial dismissal of Kohli. Gus Atkinson also claimed three wickets, while Saqib Mahmood impressed on his return with two scalps as England restricted India to 233. (ANI)

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