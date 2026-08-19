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Home / Sports / R Praggnanandhaa reaches 2026 Grand Chess Tour final

R Praggnanandhaa reaches 2026 Grand Chess Tour final

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ANI
Updated At : 12:53 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Indian chess master R Praggnanandhaa has made it to the finals of the 2026 Grand Chess Tour.

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The Grand Chess Tour 2026 is a six-tournament affair, consisting of Super Rapid and Blitz Poland, Super Chess Classic Romania, Super Rapid and Blitz Croatia, St Louis Rapid and Blitz, Sinquefield Cup and finally the Grand Chess Tour finals. There is one more round to go for the Sinquefield Cup.

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The Indian Grandmaster is the leading point-getter in the Sinquefield Cup alongside US's Wesley So, with five each. Praggnanandhaa's excellent performances in the Sinquefield Cup and the win in Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz competition have earned him a spot in the finals.

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The official handle of Grand Chess Tour posted on X, "Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa and all his fans! With one round still to play at the Sinquefield Cup, Pragg has officially secured his spot in the 2026 Grand Chess Tour Finals! But there's still plenty to play for! Tomorrow is the final round, and Pragg is still in the fight for the tournament victory. And the GCT Finals picture is not complete yet! Very soon, we'll know the other three names joining Pragg in the Final Four! #GrandChessTour #SinquefieldCup #Praggnanandhaa."

The Grand Chess Tour final will take place from August 21-28 at Saint Louis Chess Club, where the top four highest-ranked players from the tour will play a knockout tournament for the GCT title. If the fourth-place in tour standings are tied, the qualifying playoff will decide the final entrant on August 20. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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