R Praggnanandhaa sends semifinal into tie-break

Baku (Azerbaijan), August 20
Teenaged Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second game of the chess World Cup semifinal against American GM Fabiano Caruana today to push the contest into a tie-break. The 18-year-old tied the two-match classical series against Caruana 1-1.
The two players will take part in a tie-break tomorrow to decide who advances to the final against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen. Today’s match between Praggnanandhaa and world No.3 Caruana ended in a stalemate in 47 moves. Carlsen settled for a draw in 74 moves to beat Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov 1-0 and book his spot in the final.
