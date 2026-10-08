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Home / Sports / Rabada misses out as South Africa name XI for 1st Test against Australia

Rabada misses out as South Africa name XI for 1st Test against Australia

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ANI
Updated At : 04:41 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Durban [South Africa], October 8 (ANI): The ICC World Test Championship holders, South Africa, have announced their playing XI for the first Test of the upcoming series against Australia in Durban on Thursday.

The series will begin in Durban, before moving to Gqeberha for the second Test and concluding in Cape Town. With all three matches carrying significance in the World Test Championship cycle, both teams will be aiming to start strongly and build momentum throughout the series.

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Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been left out as he continues his recovery and builds up his fitness following injury. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje makes his return to Test cricket for the first time since his last appearance against the West Indies in 2023.

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Proteas have named a well-balanced XI for the first Test, combining experienced campaigners with emerging talent. Temba Bavuma will lead the side, with Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs providing depth in the batting department.

The all-round options of Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen add balance, while Kyle Verreynne takes the wicketkeeping duties. The bowling attack features spin duo Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, alongside the pace of Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen.

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While, Rabada has not played at any level since featuring for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the end of May this year.

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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