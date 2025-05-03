Rabada serves "provisional suspension" after testing positive for "recreational drug" use

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): South Africa and Gujarat Titans speedster Kagiso Rabada's departure from the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League on April 3 was related to a sanction for testing positive for a "recreational drug".

When Rabada returned home from the cash-rich league, GT released a statement stating that the 29-year-old flew back to South Africa "to deal with an important personal matter" without offering a time frame for his return.

According to ESPNcricinfo, transgression by Rabada took place during the SA20 in January-February this year, a tournament where he was representing MI Cape Town. The extact length of the sanction has not been confirmed as of now.

In a statement released by the South African Cricketers' Association, Rabada confirmed that he was serving a "provisional suspension" and expressed remorse for his actions.

"As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug," Rabada said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations," he added.

He thanked Gujarat Titans and Cricket South Africa for the support they offered him during his turbulent phase.

"I am serving a provisional suspension, and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing. I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, CSA, and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly, I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love."

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft," he added.

Rabada featured in two fixtures for the Titans in the ongoing season and scythed two scalps at an average of 41.50, conceding runs at a hefty economy of 10.38. (ANI)

