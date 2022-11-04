Race against time for Finch as Oz take on Afghans

SYDNEY, November 3

Australia captain Aaron Finch says he is more likely than not to play in tomorrow’s crunch T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Afghanistan, despite suffering a hamstring strain on Tuesday.

The hosts and defending champions probably need to win the Group 1 clash at Adelaide Oval to stay in the tournament and Finch said he would not risk playing if he had any doubts about his fitness. “Very hopeful to (play), yeah. I’ll have a good hit out this afternoon and give it a solid test out,” Finch said. “(It’s) maybe 70-30, but I’ll test it out properly this afternoon to make sure that I’m not hindering the side at all.”

Tim David also sustained a hamstring issue in the win over Ireland on Tuesday and Finch said the middle-order batsman was in the same position as himself.

“He’s in exactly the same boat,” Finch added. “He’ll get worked out today, and we’ll know more during training.”

With one more match to play, Australia are tied on five points with New Zealand and England are at the top of Group 1 but have a far inferior net run-rate. Only two teams progress from the group to the semifinals so Australia need to beat the Afghans and give their net run-rate a healthy boost or be reliant on New Zealand or England suffering upsets to get them through. — Reuters