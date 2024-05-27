Race walk added to Inter-State meet

New Delhi, May 26
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will add the race walk event to the list of competitions at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, which will be the last chance for Indian athletes to make the grade for the Paris Olympics.
The AFI had dropped race walk from the part of the programme in its May circular to announce the event, to be held in Panchkula on June 27-30. However, with Servin Sebastian and Arshpreet Singh dropping out of the list of athletes who have achieved the Paris qualifying mark and the race walking team facing difficulty to participate in Europe, the AFI has had a change of heart.
As of now, Akshdeep Singh, Suraj Panwar, Ram Baboo, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht have all achieved the qualifying mark of 1 hour, 20 minutes, 10 seconds. Each national federation can send a maximum of three athletes.
The Zahoracka Dvadsiatka in Slovakia was to be a trial, with the top three Indian finishers were to be selected for the Paris Olympics.
In the World Athletics Race Walking Tour silver event in Slovakia, Akshdeep clocked 1:20:52 to finish third. Servin and Arshpreet finished seventh and 15th, respectively. The team travelled to Slovakia without their coach Tatiana Sibileva.
“The AFI will issue a fresh circular that will add race walk to the list of competitions. It was discussed that since the inter-state championship was the last event for qualification, it should be the same for the race walkers as well,” said a source. “We are expecting the new circular to be out by Monday,” he added.
This will be music to the ears of Servin and Arshpreet, who had made the qualifying standards at the National Open Race Walking Competition in Chandigarh in January. However, due to faulty reading, a few complaints and suspicion of manipulation, a few of the results were revised later.
