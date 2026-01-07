DT
Home / Sports / Radha Yadav is in good form in T20s, RCB wants to back her: Veda Krishnamurthy

Radha Yadav is in good form in T20s, RCB wants to back her: Veda Krishnamurthy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Former India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has said Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) signing of Radha Yadav is a positive move ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, highlighting her strong T20 form, outstanding fielding and improved batting.

Speaking on the JioStar show 'TATA WPL: Know Your Team', JioStar expert Veda Krishnamurthy said Radha Yadav is in good form.

"Radha Yadav is in good form in T20s. RCB wants to back her. There were rumors they tried to get her in a trade before the auction, which they couldn't, but they ended up securing her services in the mega auction. She is an excellent fielder, one of the best. Her batting has also improved a lot. If she can get her bowling right and gain confidence with Smriti Mandhana as captain, that is something she would want more than anything," said Krishnamurthy.

Radha Yadav, who has played for Delhi Capitals in all three WPL seasons so far, will feature for the 2024-winning team - RCB - in the 2026 season. RCB secured her services for Rs 65 lakh in the WPL 2026 mega auction. Radha Yadav is only the second Indian Women's cricketer to have over 100 Women T20I wickets after Deepti Sharma. She has 103 wickets to her name in 89 WT20Is.

Krishnamurthy also analysed the strategic importance of RCB's acquisition of England pacer Lauren Bell, saying she can take wickets with the new ball in the powerplay, making her a valuable buy at Rs 90 lakh.

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru needed a pace bowler who can take wickets with the new ball in the powerplay. Lauren Bell has that skill. After not getting Renuka Singh Thakur, they needed someone for that job, probably an overseas player. Lauren Bell is a really good buy at Rs 90 lakh for RCB. She is surely going to play a very important role with the ball," Krishnamurthy said.

RCB will start its WPL campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

