Raducanu reaches semis, her first since 2021 US Open

London
Britain’s Emma Raducanu defeated Magda Linette 6-2 6-2 to secure her spot in the semifinals of the Korea Open today, reaching the last-four of a tournament for the first time since her triumph at last year’s US Open.
Surat
Nat’l Games: Sharath retires, Sathiyan, Manika in semis
Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal retired from his last-eight clash due to back pain while top seeds G Sathiyan and Manika Batra moved to the semifinals of their respective events at the National Games today. Sathiyan beat Manav Thakkar 4-1. Earlier, top seed Batra and second seed Sreeja Akula registered convincing wins over their respective opponents to book their semifinals berths. Batra beat Krittwika Sinha Roy 4-2, while Sreeja won 4-0 against Ayhika Mukherjee.
London
Ronaldo charged by English FA for incident at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo was charged by the Football Association today in relation to an incident that saw the Manchester United forward apparently knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand in a Premier League match in April. It is alleged Ronaldo’s conduct was improper and/or violent, the governing body said.
SYDNEY
WADA outlaws tramadol use, maintains cannabis ban
The World Anti-Doping Agency will add the painkiller tramadol to the list of banned substances for athletes in competition from 2024 and has maintained its ban on cannabis after a review. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...