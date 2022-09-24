Raducanu reaches semis, her first since 2021 US Open

London

Britain’s Emma Raducanu defeated Magda Linette 6-2 6-2 to secure her spot in the semifinals of the Korea Open today, reaching the last-four of a tournament for the first time since her triumph at last year’s US Open.

Surat

Nat’l Games: Sharath retires, Sathiyan, Manika in semis

Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal retired from his last-eight clash due to back pain while top seeds G Sathiyan and Manika Batra moved to the semifinals of their respective events at the National Games today. Sathiyan beat Manav Thakkar 4-1. Earlier, top seed Batra and second seed Sreeja Akula registered convincing wins over their respective opponents to book their semifinals berths. Batra beat Krittwika Sinha Roy 4-2, while Sreeja won 4-0 against Ayhika Mukherjee.

London

Ronaldo charged by English FA for incident at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo was charged by the Football Association today in relation to an incident that saw the Manchester United forward apparently knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand in a Premier League match in April. It is alleged Ronaldo’s conduct was improper and/or violent, the governing body said.

SYDNEY

WADA outlaws tramadol use, maintains cannabis ban

The World Anti-Doping Agency will add the painkiller tramadol to the list of banned substances for athletes in competition from 2024 and has maintained its ban on cannabis after a review. — Agencies