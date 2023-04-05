 Rafa, Alcaraz out of Monte Carlo Masters : The Tribune India

Rafa, Alcaraz out of Monte Carlo Masters


Monaco, April 4

Rafa Nadal will miss next week’s Monte Carlo Masters having failed to recover in time from an injury that has sidelined him for months, he said today, shortly before top-10 players Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime also pulled out of the tournament.

Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells last month as well as the Miami Open that ended last week, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue that ended his Australian Open title defence in the second round in January.

“Unfortunately I am still not ready to compete and will miss one of those special tournaments I always love to play,” Nadal said in a statement. “Monte Carlo is and has been a key event in my career, but unfortunately I will have to miss it again since I am still not ready to compete without the risk of getting injured. I will continue the process of getting ready to come back.”

His absence from competitions means that Nadal days ago dropped four places to 13th in the rankings, ending his record 912-week stay inside the top 10.

World No. 2 Alcaraz, who had an injury-plagued start to the season, was last in action at last week’s Miami Open, where he was beaten in the semifinals by Italian Jannik Sinner. “After two months of competing, I am happy to be back home but sad that I finished my semis match in Miami with discomfort,” the US Open champion said in a post on social media. — Reuters

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...


