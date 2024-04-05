Rafa to miss action as clay swing begins

Madrid, April 4

Rafa Nadal withdrew from the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters today, saying his body is not yet ready for competition.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season, returned to competition in Brisbane in January, after almost a year sidelined with a hip flexor injury, but has not played an ATP event since.

“These are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise. Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won’t allow me,” Nadal said in a statement. “And even if I am working hard and making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can’t play today. You have no idea how hard this is for me to not be able to play.” — Reuters