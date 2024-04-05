Rafa to miss action as clay swing begins

Madrid, April 4
Rafa Nadal withdrew from the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters today, saying his body is not yet ready for competition.
The 37-year-old Spaniard, who has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season, returned to competition in Brisbane in January, after almost a year sidelined with a hip flexor injury, but has not played an ATP event since.
“These are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise. Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won’t allow me,” Nadal said in a statement. “And even if I am working hard and making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can’t play today. You have no idea how hard this is for me to not be able to play.” — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
RBI flags inflation risks, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after ...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...