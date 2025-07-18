New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane shared some captaincy tips for t skipper Shubman Gill and backed left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the fourth Test against England at Manchester, starting July 23.

Rahane was speaking in a Q&A session on his YouTube channel.

Speaking on which pacer should feature in case the leader of the pack Jasprit Bumrah does not play at Manchester, Rahane threw his support to Arshdeep, India's highest T20I wicket-taker, pointing out his left-arm angle.

"If Bumrah is not playing, I think Arshdeep is the guy because in England, you need a left arm seamer who can swing the ball both ways and also with a different angle, he can create that rough for the spinners and then our spinners will come into the picture so if Bumrah does not play, Arshdeep should play the next one."

On a captaincy lesson he would like to pass on to Gill, Rahane said that he needs to be more proactive and a step or two ahead of the opponents. Rahane, notably lead India in six Tests, winning four and drawing two. His resume boasts an inspiring series 2-1 win in Australia back in 2021, including a win at Brisbane, which handed the Aussies their first loss at the venue in over 32 years.

"Every captain is different. I understand that everyone's methods are different, but being a step or two ahead of your opponents, being proactive, giving freedom to the bowlers, backing their plans etc is important. Gill can learn things going forward, but he needs to be proactive and look for wickets," he added.

In 21 first-class matches, Arshdeep has taken 66 wickets at an average of 30.37, with best figures of 6/40. He also has county cricket experience with Kent, taking 13 scalps in five matches in the 2023 season.

Rahane also backed Kuldeep to play the fourth Test if the wicket is "dry and flat".

"If the wicket is similar to the last three matches, he should play. You need guys who can get you those wickets, batting wise it is all well. But if you score 25-30 runs less, it is okay, but you need someone to take these wickets, as you cannot always depend on fast bowlers. One guy has to play that defensive role; guys who can bowl those long spells and in one channel. It will also bring a different variation," he added.

While Kuldeep played one match in England back in 2018 and went wicketless, he has a fine record against England, taking 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.28, with best figures of 5/72. He has not played any Test cricket since the first Test against New Zealand in October 2024. Since his Test debut in 2017, he has just played 13 Tests, taking 56 scalps at an average of 22.16 and four five-wicket hauls.

The series is 2-1 in England's favour. (ANI)

