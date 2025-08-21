DT
Rahane steps down as Mumbai captain ahead of Ranji Trophy

Rahane steps down as Mumbai captain ahead of Ranji Trophy

The 37-year-old veteran India batter says, "It is the right time to groom a new leader"
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:34 PM Aug 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ajinkya Rahane. File photo
Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday stepped down from his position as Mumbai captain ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, saying it is the right time to groom a new leader.

The 37-year-old, who has amassed 14,000 runs in 201 first-class matches, however, will continue to play as a batter in the team. The Ranji season begins on October 15 and Mumbai will be up against Jammu and Kashmir in their opening game.

"Captaining and winning the championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour," Rahane wrote on his 'X' account.

"With the new domestic season ahead, I believe it is the right time to groom a new leader, and hence, I have decided not to continue in the captaincy role. I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player, and will continue my journey with MCA to help us win more trophies, looking forward to the season," he added.

Under his captaincy, Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy title in the 2023–24 season with a victory over Vidarbha in the final.

He also guided the team to triumph in the Irani Cup 2024–25, overcoming the Rest of India (ROI) side.

Before these red-ball achievements, he led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2022–23, cementing his reputation as one of the finest captains in Indian domestic cricket.

