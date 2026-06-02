Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Ajinkya Rahane-led North Mumbai Panthers began their Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 campaign in style with an emphatic 21-run victory over Suryakumar Yadav's Triumph Knights Mumbai North East at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

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Chasing a daunting 210, the Knights struggled to keep pace with the required rate despite a valiant effort from impact substitute Nutan Goel, who anchored the innings with a fighting 93 off 56 balls, according to a release.

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The chase got off to a shaky start with both openers falling cheaply, bringing India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav (19) to the crease amid loud cheers from the Wankhede crowd. Suryakumar responded with a typically positive approach, striking four boundaries as the Knights raced to 56/2 by the end of the Powerplay.

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However, left-arm spinner Rahul Sawant turned the game in the Panthers' favour by dismissing Suryakumar and Sagar Mishra in quick succession.

Harshal Jadhav and Nutan attempted a recovery with a 55-run fifth-wicket stand, while the 20-year-old Nutan capitalised on a reprieve on 24 to bring up a 32-ball fifty with back-to-back sixes. But with the required rate steadily climbing, the Knights found it difficult to keep up and eventually finished on 188/8.

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Earlier, Hardik Tamore starred with the bat, scoring his maiden fifty of the tournament to help North Mumbai Panthers post the first 200-plus total of the season. Sent in to bat on a placid batting turf, the Panthers made a strong start through Rahane (24) and Tamore, who added 67 runs for the opening wicket inside the Powerplay.

While Rahane departed after a brisk start, Tamore carried on and struck a fluent 67 off 43 deliveries, laced with nine fours and two sixes. Aayush Zimare (23) and Ayush Vartak (39) kept the scoreboard moving in the middle overs before Tanush Kotian provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 30 off just 15 balls, powering the Panthers past the 200-run mark.

Later, Shreyas Iyer-led SOBO Mumbai Falcons will take on ARCS Andheri, captained by India all-rounder Shivam Dube, at the same venue.

All the matches will be live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Brief Scores: North Mumbai Panthers 209/5 (Hardik Tamore 67, Ayush Vartak 39, Tanush Kotian 30 not out; Sylvester Dsouza 2/23) beat Triumph Knights Mumbai North East 188/8 (Nutan Goel 93, Suryakumar Yadav 19; Rahul Sawant 2/34, Harsh Tanna 2/44) by 21 runs. (ANI)

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