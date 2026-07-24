Rahmat Shah to captain Afghanistan in ODI series against Ireland

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 24 (ANI): Rahmat Shah will captain Afghanistan in an ODI series for the first time when they take on Ireland in a five-match series beginning August 5, with fast bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Yamin Ahmadzai returning to strengthen the pace attack, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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The 15-member squad does not include Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who remains unavailable due to injury. Afghanistan have also made changes to the squad that featured in their three-match ODI series against India in June, which they lost 3-0, with Fareed Malik and Bilal Sami moving to the reserves.

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Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who was part of the India series, has also been left out, as he is currently representing Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League in Guyana. The tournament concludes on August 2.

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Ahmadzai last played ODI cricket for Afghanistan in November 2022, while Farooqi's most recent 50-over appearance came in February 2025. Farooqi has maintained his match fitness through the ongoing Lanka Premier League, where he has claimed five wickets in two games for Dambulla Sixers, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The series will also mark Hashmatullah Shahidi's return as a regular player after stepping down as Afghanistan's ODI captain following the India series. Shahidi led the side in 55 ODIs from January 2022.

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Rahmat, meanwhile, takes charge of the ODI side for the first time after serving as Afghanistan's vice-captain in Tests and ODIs since 2021. The 33-year-old is also Afghanistan's leading ODI run-scorer, having accumulated 4,121 runs at an average of 35.22.

The first two ODIs will be played in Bready on August 5 and 7, while the remaining three matches are scheduled in Belfast on August 10, 12 and 15.

Afghanistan's squad for the five-match ODI series vs Ireland: Rahmat Shah (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc, wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Nangyal Kharotai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami, Bashir Ahmad. (ANI)

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