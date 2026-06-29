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Home / Sports / "Rahul Bose has been amazing": PV Sindhu after Rugby Premier League Season 2 final

"Rahul Bose has been amazing": PV Sindhu after Rugby Premier League Season 2 final

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ANI
Updated At : 07:08 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu expressed happiness over the successful completion of the second season of the HSBC Rugby Premier League (RPL), congratulating Rugby India President Rahul Bose for his efforts in promoting the sport.

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Speaking to reporters after the HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2 final, Sindhu also lauded Hyderabad's title-winning campaign.

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"I am really very happy that the Rugby Premier League has been a success... Hyderabad has won today, and it was really good to see... Rahul Bose has been amazing... I would like to congratulate him..." Sindhu told reporters.

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Hyderabad Heroes produced a clinical performance in the final to overcome Mumbai Dreamers by 41-17 and claim the HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2 title.

The Dreamers dominated early possession but were unable to convert it into points as Hyderabad's disciplined defence forced crucial turnovers, according to a press release.

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The Heroes capitalised through swift counter-attacks, with Francisco Cosculluela's steal setting up Taitaifono Tavita before Manuel Moreno won possession to create an easy finish for Shivam Shukla.

Maurice Longbottom then added a drop goal to give Hyderabad complete control heading into the break.

The Heroes maintained their relentless tempo after half-time, with Tavita again creating space on the left for Diego Ardao to score. Mumbai finally found a breakthrough as quicker ball movement released Ethan McFarland, but Hyderabad continued to punish turnovers, with Ardao grabbing his second before Kevin Wekesa finished a flowing move out wide.

Terio Tamani extended the advantage early in the final quarter, while James Turner pulled one back for the Dreamers before setting up Sukumar Hembrom late on. However, Hyderabad's clinical finishing and defensive intensity ensured they closed out a commanding victory.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bravehearts secured third place after defeating Chennai Bulls 22-19 in an entertaining play-off encounter. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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