Rahul Dravid not giving up on Bumrah’s availability for T20 World Cup

Guwahati, October 1
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the T20 World Cup due to an injury but head coach Rahul Dravid today said he won’t go deep into his medical reports and will wait for an official confirmation regarding his availability for the showpiece event in Australia.
India suffered a big setback when Bumrah was ruled out of their final preparatory series against South Africa due to a back stress fracture.
“We are awaiting the official confirmation on the next steps. As of now, he’s officially ruled out of this (SA) series. But we will see what happens over the next few days,” Dravid told reporters on the eve of the second T20I against South Africa.
Usually a stress fracture in the back takes about six months to heal completely, but Dravid said they are still “hopeful”. “Honestly, I’ve not gone deeply into the medical reports, I rely on the experts to tell me what it is. They ruled him out for this series and he’s being assessed,” the 49-year-old said. “Obviously, till he’s completely ruled out, and we get an official confirmation that he’s ruled out, we will always be hopeful. We will always hope for the best for us as a team and Jasprit as an individual,” he added.
