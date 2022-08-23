Rahul Dravid tests positive for covid, not travelling to Dubai for Asia Cup for now: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

New Delhi, August 23
India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for covid and didn't accompany the Rohit Sharma-led team that left for Dubai to compete in the Asia Cup, starting August 27, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday.
India plays arch-rival Pakistan in its opening game on August 28.
"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for covid in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.
"Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative covid report," Shah said in a release.
It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday.
"We haven't taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
While majority of the members of the team left from Mumbai on Tuesday morning, vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and reserve player Axar Patel will travel from Harare, having finished their Zimbabwe assignment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...