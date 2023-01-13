Rahul lets bat do the talking as India win

Kolkata, December 12

KL Rahul made amends for his poor run of form as he anchored India’s series-clinching four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI with a dogged half-century on a tricky Eden Gardens track here today.

Snubbed time and again by the Indian think-tank, Kuldeep Yadav also made a point as he formed an effective bowling alliance with pacer Mohammed Siraj to demolish Sri Lanka for 215 inside 40 overs after they had opted to bat.

The modest chase on the quick Eden outfield, however, was not a cakewalk for the Indian team, which lost its top four batters for 86 runs in 14.2 overs. With India needing 130 from 214 balls, Rahul proved his utility in the middle overs with an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls, taking India home with 40 balls to spare.

“I won’t say it was a flat wicket, or it was doing a lot that it was impossible to bat. When Sri Lanka started, I thought it was a 280-300 wicket,” Rahul said. — PTI