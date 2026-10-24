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Home / Sports / Rahul, Sudharsan fail to impress as India A skittled out for 113 in 1st unofficial Test against New Zealand

Rahul, Sudharsan fail to impress as India A skittled out for 113 in 1st unofficial Test against New Zealand

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ANI
Updated At : 08:42 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Lincoln [New Zealand], October 24 (ANI): India A were bundled out within 40 overs for just 113 runs on Day 1 of the first unofficial Test match against New Zealand A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Saturday.

India A were asked to bat first on a green top wicket just 22 kms away from Christchurch, where India’s T20I side is getting ready to play the second match at Hagley Oval.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the batting for India A, but Rahul couldn't stay for long and lost his wicket in the third over. He couldn't make any runs despite playing eight balls.

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Devdutt Padikkal and Jaiswal added 30 runs for the second wicket, but Zak Gibson got him caught by Matthew Boyle for a score of 17 runs.

Sai Sudharsan was the next to depart for India. who couldn't open his account and made a 13-ball duck, and got his wickets dismantled by Simon Keene. He was the first of his five wickets.

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Leading the India A side for the first time Down Under, Dhruv Jurel also lost his wicket to Keene when Rhys Mariu took a good catch to complete the dismissal. He made just one run.

Padikkal tried to stitch a partnership with young southpaw Yash Rathod, but Gibson got the better of him and dismissed him for 32 runs, which included five boundaries.

Gibson got rid of Washington Sundar (0) also in his next over.

After that, Rathod and Anshul Kamboj (10) tried to hit a few boundaries, and the duo also succeeded for some time, but Kristian Clarke broke their short partnership.

Rathod shifted gears after that and kept finding boundaries while playing with tailenders.

Simon Keene took Auqib Nabi’s wickets first, then got rid of Akash Deep and Mukesh Choudhary to bundle out India A to 113.

Rathod played a big role in taking India’s total past 100 runs. He remained unbeaten on 44 and hit three fours and as many sixes during his gritty knock.

For New Zealand, it was their four right-arm seamers who did the damage to the Indian batting lineup. Simon Keene took a fifer, Gibson grabbed three wickets, whereas Clarke and Fraser Sheat shared one wicket each between them.

India A are set to play three unofficial Test matches against New Zealand A. These unofficial Test matches are going to be four-day matches.

The second unofficial Test will be played at Hagley Oval from October 31, and the third unofficial Test will be played in Lincoln, starting November 7. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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