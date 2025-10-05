Rahul Tewatia opens up about Influence of Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni on his batting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rahul Tewatia credits Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni as his batting inspirations. As a left-hander, he admires Yuvraj's stylish batting, while Dhoni's calculated approach in death overs and ability to target bowlers.

Tewatia has established himself in Indian domestic cricket with consistent contributions. In T20S, he has featured in 169 matches, scoring 2107 runs at an impressive strike rate of 144.31.

Known for his ability to play impactful cameos in the middle and lower order, his highest score in T20S stands at 59, while he maintains a steady batting average of 26.01. With the ball, Tewatia has been equally handy in the format, picking up 69 wickets with best figures of 3/4.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul Tewatia said, "I grew up watching a lot of Yuvraj Singh's batting. Being a left-hander, I grew up watching his batting. When I started playing as a finisher in domestic cricket, and when I got a chance in IPL, I used to watch Mahi bhai's batting a lot. What he does in death overs, how he targets the bowlers when he chases, how he calculates, I started watching all those things. So, watching both of them, I got a lot of help in batting."

Tewatia has been part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2022. Before playing for the Titans, Tewatia had been part of three IPL teams - Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Tewatia burst into the IPL's consciousness in 2020, when, promoted to No. 4 by Rajasthan Royals in a chase of 224 against Kings XI Punjab, he crawled to 8 off 19 balls before turning into Mr Hyde and smacking five sixes off an over, taking his side to an unlikely win.

In IPL 2022, with Gujarat Titans needing 12 runs off the last two balls, Tewatia stepped up and smashed two consecutive sixes, securing a six-wicket win for his team. Titans ultimately went on to win the IPL title that season, with Tewatia playing a crucial role in their campaign.

Tewatia also emphasised the importance of maintaining a consistent mindset in cricket, regardless of success or failure. He believes that focusing on the process and preparation is key, rather than getting bogged down by individual performances.

"If we talk about getting less batting, and cricket is such that if you get batting, and you get out early, then there are more chances of failure. In my opinion, both should be the same at all times, whether there is success or failure. Both should be the same at both times, and should react the same way. Obviously, it feels bad when you get out early, but I feel that we should focus more on our process, on what we do in practice; we should be more focused on that, rather than thinking that I got out, I can't take that thing in the next game, because I have to start fresh in the next game. If you have made a run, then you have to go back to zero and bat in the next game. You have to face the first ball. So, you should be exactly the same at both times," he concluded.

Tewatia's first-class cricket career may have been limited to 14 matches, but he's made a significant impact. He's scored 535 runs at an average of 28.15, with a top score of 144, showcasing his ability to play longer innings, while Tewatia has been a reliable wicket-taker, claiming 32 wickets at an impressive average of 21.96, with best figures of 7/98. (ANI)

