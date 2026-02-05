Raiders and defenders command Spotlight as KCL completes Day 11

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 5 (ANI): As the Kabaddi Champions League 2026 continues its league-stage journey, individual excellence has been at the heart of several gripping contests.

By the end of Day 11, standout raiders and defenders across teams have produced match-winning performances, playing a decisive role in shaping their sides' campaigns, according to a release.

Across the eight competing franchises, the following players have emerged as their team's top raider and top defender so far in the tournament:

Hisar Heroes

Top Raider: Ashu Malik -- Leading from the front, the Hisar skipper ranks third so far with 74 points and has been instrumental in attack, producing reliable raiding performances and delivering when the stakes are highest.

Top Defender: Nitesh Kumar -- A commanding presence in defence ranking 1st in the top defenders with 31 tackle points, Nitesh has been among the most effective defenders in the league, contributing key tackles and timely interventions.

Panipat Panthers

Top Raider: Meetu Sharma -- A vital attacking asset for the Panthers, Meetu has impressed with powerful raids and frequent high-impact contributions.

Top Defender: Ankit Jaglan -- A strong and composed presence in defence, Ankit has played a key role with tactical tackles and effective pressure management.

Rohtak Royals

Top Raider: Vijay Malik -- Rohtak's primary attacking option, Vijay has combined aggression with composure, delivering vital raid points in high-pressure situations.

Top Defender: Sandeep Narwal -- Bringing experience and leadership to the mat, Sandeep's assured tackling and defensive organisation have been key to the Royals' performances.

Sonipat Stars

Top Raider: Ayan Lohchab -- Ranking 2nd in top raiders table with 87 points, Sonipat's most consistent raiding option, Ayan has repeatedly delivered crucial points and shown remarkable composure in close contests.

Top Defender: Navdeep Duhan -- Offering solidity in defence, Navdeep's smart tackles and positioning have helped limit opposition raiders.

Karnal Kings

Top Raider: Surender Gill -- Known for his strength and sharp bonus raids, Surender has been Karnal's most productive raider, consistently putting opposition defences under pressure.

Top Defender: Ashish Malik -- A dependable figure in the Kings' backline, Ashish has stepped up in crucial moments with important tackles and disciplined defensive efforts.

Bhiwani Bulls

Top Raider: Devank Dalal -- With 126 raid points under his name, Devank has dominated opposition defences with authoritative raids and a prolific point tally, establishing himself as one of the tournament's most impactful raiders.

Top Defender: Hitesh -- Marshalling the defensive unit with 25 tackle points and among the top 3 defenders of the league, Hitesh has delivered consistent tackles and crucial pressure plays, ensuring stability at the back for Bhiwani.

Gurugram Gurus

Top Raider: Neeraj Narwal -- The Gurus' chief raiding weapon, Neeraj has led the scoring charts for his side with consistent and decisive raids.

Top Defender: Rahul Setpal -- Standing out at the back, Rahul has delivered match-impacting defensive plays and emerged as Gurugram's defensive mainstay.

Faridabad Fighters

Top Raider: Rohit Gulia -- Rohit has led the Fighters' raiding charge, contributing important points and stepping up in challenging encounters.

Top Defender: Yogesh Dahiya -- A reliable performer in defence tied at 25 points in top 3 defenders of the league, Yogesh has anchored Faridabad's backline with timely tackles and strong defensive discipline.

As the Kabaddi Champions League 2026 enters the business end of the league stage, these top raiders and defenders continue to shape the competition's narrative. Their performances -- marked by explosive raids and decisive tackles -- highlight the fine balance between attack and defence that lies at the core of elite kabaddi. (ANI)

