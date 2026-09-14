Railway Sports Promotion Board win 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 14 (ANI): The 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 came to a close in Hyderabad, with Railway Sports Promotion Board lifting the title after a commanding 4-1 win over All India Police Sports Control Board in the final, while Petroleum Sports Promotion Board secured third place, according to a Hockey India press release.

In the final, Railway Sports Promotion Board were in inspired form, running out 4-1 winners against All India Police Sports Control Board. Amandeep Lakra (41’, 42’) struck twice, with Deep Atul (20’) and Rohit (36’) also finding the net as Railway Sports Promotion Board sealed the championship in style. Shubham (36’) scored the lone reply for All India Police Sports Control Board, who will have to settle for the runners-up spot.

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Earlier in the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board edged Comptroller & Auditor General of India 1-0 to claim third place, with Affan Yousuf's (53’) strike proving the difference between the two sides.

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With the final whistle blown, Railway Sports Promotion Board brought the curtain down on the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 as deserving champions, capping off a tournament that produced high-scoring contests and dramatic finishes throughout.

Final Standings:

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Champions: Railway Sports Promotion Board

Runners-up: All India Police Sports Control Board

3rd Place: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board

4th Place: Comptroller & Auditor General of India. (ANI)

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