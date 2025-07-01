Hyderabad, (Telangana) [India] July 1, (ANI): Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) emerged as the top-performing unit at the Elite Women's Boxing Tournament, securing the overall team title with a total of nine medals, including three gold, three silver, and three bronze, according to a release from Boxing Federation of India.

The final day was marked by standout individual performances from World and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nitu Ghanghas (Haryana), Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain (TOPS), and World Champion Saweety Boora (SAI NCOE), who each secured titles in their respective weight categories.

The Saroornagar Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the four-day tournament, bringing together both national squad regulars and promising new talents. The SAI NCOE Combined team secured seven medals, including two golds, while the TOPS Core & Development squad claimed three golds, completing the podium.

Railways' gold medalists included Babirojsana Chanu (57kg), who registered a dominant 5:0 win over Kamaljeet Kaur of All India Police, Prachi (60kg), and Jyoti (51kg), who was awarded the win after Telangana's Nikhat Zareen withdrew due to injury. RSPB also claimed three silver medals and three bronze across the weight categories.

World Champion Nitu won the 48kg final with a 4:1 split verdict over Chanchal (SAI N), while Saweety overcame Railways' Alfiya with a dominant 5:0 unanimous victory. Lashu Yadav's withdrawal awarded Lovlina a walkover win, while Preeti won the gold medal in the 54kg division.

The remaining gold medals were split between SAI NCOE, TOPS, and state units. Former Youth World Champion Ankushita Boro (65kg) also secured a top-podium finish with a battling 3:2 win over Railways' Shashi. SAI NCOE's Ritika (80+kg) and Delhi's Shivani (70kg) finished with a gold each.

The gold and silver medalists from the tournament will now earn the opportunity to join the national camp in Patiala, as the Boxing Federation of India continues to build momentum toward key international assignments. With the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool and the World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi on the horizon, the event served as a crucial step in refining the core group and strengthening India's competitive depth.

Final Results

48kg: Gold - Nitu (HAR), Silver - Chanchal (SAI N), Bronze - Manju Rani (RSPB), Yamini Singh (RAJ)

51kg: Gold - Jyoti (RSPB), Silver - Nikhat Zareen (TEL), Bronze - Devika Ghorpade (MAH), V. Lakshaya (TN)

54kg: Gold - Preeti (TOPS), Silver - Tanu (SSCB), Bronze - Shiksha (RSPB), Bhupali Hazarika (SAI N)

57kg: Gold - Babirojsana Chanu (RSPB), Silver - Kamaljeet Kaur Gill (AIP), Bronze - Vishu Rathee (HAR), Aroti Doley (SAI N)

60kg: Gold - Prachi (RSPB), Silver - Anjali (HAR), Bronze - Niharika Gonella (TEL), Gavali Priyanka Suresh (AIP)

65kg: Gold - Ankushita Boro (TOPS), Silver - Shashi (RSPB), Bronze - Amita Kundu (AIP), Yashi Sharma (TEL)

70kg: Gold - Shivani (DEL), Silver - Gitimoni Gogoi (SAI N), Bronze - Neha Kasnyal (AIP), Shravani Barge (MAH)

75kg: Gold - Lovlina (TOPS), Silver - Lashu Yadav (RSPB), Bronze - Sneha (UP), Shruti (SAI N)

80kg: Gold - Saweety (SAI N), Silver - Alfiya (RSPB), Bronze - Babita Bisht (AIP), Garima (RAJ)

80+kg: Gold - Ritika (SAI N), Silver - Shivani Tomar (AIP), Bronze - Neha (RSPB), Mankirat Kaur Brar (PUN). (ANI)

