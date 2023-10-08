Rain brings splash of cricket gold

HANGZHOU, October 7
Gifted an arm-chair ride by Asian Games organisers, India were awarded gold in the men’s cricket today as the rain-hit T20 final against Afghanistan was decided only by the superpower’s superior global ranking.
Afghanistan, ranked 10th in the ICC’s T20 rankings versus world No. 1 India, were left with silver and powerless to do anything about it after rain halted the match when they were 112/5 after 18.2 overs of the first innings.
With India unable to bat a minimum required five overs — or even start their innings — play was abandoned soon after 5pm, leaving Ruturaj Gaikwad’s team to celebrate victory by default in the nation’s debut in the event.
“It feels very good, feels very proud. It’s something we’re not used to, winning a medal, obviously,” Gaikwad told reporters. “Pretty much disappointing, I would say,” he said of the rain. — Reuters
