Rain delays start of India-WI climax

Port of Spain: Torrential rain washed out the first two sessions of the fifth day in the second and final Test between India and West Indies here today. A rain-marred fourth day had seen India pick two wickets to leave West Indies at 76/2 in their second innings, having set an imposing target of 365 runs to win the match and level the two-match series.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Flash flood in Kullu’s Garsa valley damages 5 houses, 15 other damaged partially
Few livestock were also washed away in the flash flood but n...