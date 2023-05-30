Rain halts Chennai Super Kings' chase

PTI

Ahmedabad: The second innings of the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was today affected by rain here today. Powered on by B Sai Sudharsan’s 96, GT had put up 215. CSK were given the target of 171 in 15 overs following the DLS method. They were 112/2 after 10 overs, with Shivam Dube (8 not out) and Ajinkya rahane (26 not out) at crease.