Rain may play spoilsport as India, New Zealand clash in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 21

The much-anticipated India-New Zealand World Cup match at Dharamsala on Sunday is likely to see rain interruption. The forecast is, however, for light to moderate rain, which is unlikely to affect the game much.

“A western disturbance will hit the state tomorrow and we are expecting light rainfall at isolated places across the state,” said an official, adding there was a likelihood of rain in Dharamsala as well. “There could be rain anytime during the day. But it’s going to be a brief spell, about 5mm to 10mm,” he said. “Also, the brief spell is unlikely to change the temperature too much. Today, Dharamsala recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 °Celsius and a minimum of 13.2 °Celsius.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, however, isn’t too worried, thanks to its “world class drainage system”. “In case there’s a brief spell, there will not be much problem. Once the rain stops, we can get the ground ready for play within 10 to 15 minutes as we have a world class drainage system,” said Mohit Sood, an HPCA official.

Sood said the state-of-the-art drainage system absorbed excess water from the ground, allowing the outfield to dry up in just 10 to 15 minutes. “In the last match between Australia and the Netherlands, the rain stopped around 3 pm. We had the ground ready immediately and only seven over per side were lost in that match,” added Sood.

#Dharamsala #New Zealand #Shimla