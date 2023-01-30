Rain plays spoilsport ahead of women's Tri-series final

East London (South Africa)

India’s match against South Africa ahead of their women’s T20I Tri-series summit clash was abandoned following heavy showers here. Having already sealed their berth in Thursday’s final, this match was a dress rehearsal for both the teams.

Manchester

Casemiro scores twice, Man United beat Reading

Casemiro was a serial winner with Real Madrid and on Saturday he kept Manchester United’s trophy hunt going strong in the FA Cup. The Brazil international struck twice in four second-half minutes as United won against second-division Reading 3-1 and progressed to the fifth round.

Barcelona

Barcelona winger Dembele out after left thigh injury

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for an undetermined time after he injured a muscle in his left leg on Saturday in the 1-0 win at Girona in the LaLiga.

London

Chelsea brings in Gusto from Lyon as 16th signing

Chelsea completed their 16th signing in two transfer windows since the club came under new ownership, bringing in France under-21 right-back Malo Gusto from Lyon today. The 19-year-old Gusto moves for a reported £26.3 million and will finish the season on loan at the French club.

Milan

Milan winless streak reaches six games

AC Milan’s woeful start to the year went from bad to worse today after they lost 5-2 to Sassulo. Agencies