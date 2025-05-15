Raina, Dilshan to play for Asian Kings franchise in Intercontinental Legends Championship

New Delhi [India] May 15 (ANI): Asian Kings has been unveiled as the newest franchise for the upcoming Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), which will be played from May 27 to June 5 here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, as per a release from ILC.

The Asian Kings are co-owned by Priyanka Kadam, a leadership expert and network-builder, and Hemant Jass, a noted astrologer and author of Astro Sport. And Asian Kings will field a star-studded squad featuring former India stalwart Suresh Raina, ex-Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, and former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan. Raina will captain the Asian Kings.

Speaking about the Asian Kings, co-owner Priyanka Kadam said, "As a leader passionate about empowering talent, I'm thrilled to co-own the Asian Kings and support legends like Raina, Dilshan, and Asghar Afghan. This franchise is more than cricket--it's a platform to unite fans across Asia."

Echoing the sentiments, co-owner Hemant Jass said, "As both an astrologer and a sports enthusiast, I felt a natural pull toward owning a team in this pioneering tournament. My intuition--and my passion for competition, whether on the golf course or cricket field led me to the Asian Kings. We're committed to bringing continental pride and fierce spirit to every match."

Speaking about the Asian Kings, Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) founder and director Rahul Hudda said, "We're thrilled to welcome the Asian Kings into the ILC family. With owners who blend unique perspectives and a lineup of global legends, the Asian Kings perfectly embody our vision of a truly international cricketing spectacle."

The upcoming Championship features 6 teams from 6 continents. The 6 teams are the African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers, Asian Kings, and Indian Warriors. The six iconic teams represent six global regions.

The Championship will begin from May 27 and will be played here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The finals of the mega event is slated for June 5, 2025. With 6 continents, 6 teams, and 18 games of action-packed cricket, the Intercontinental Legends Championship promises to redefine the boundaries of the sport. (ANI)

