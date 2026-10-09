Raipur to host India-Zimbabwe women’s T20Is from October 16; tickets from Rs 250

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Raipur will host the three-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe women’s teams on October 16, 18 and 20, with tickets priced from Rs 250, Vijay Shah, Director of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association, announced on Friday.

All three matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Naya Raipur and are scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

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Ticket sales will begin online on October 12 at 4 pm. Spectators can purchase a maximum of six tickets at a time, while digital tickets will be used for entry to the stadium. Spectators will be required to scan the QR code on their tickets to gain entry.

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A ‘Series Ticket’ covering all three matches will be available for Rs 499, while a ‘Combo Ticket’ for two matches will cost Rs 350.

Individual ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 3,500 for Platinum, Rs 2,500 for Gold and Rs 2,000 for Silver. A Corporate Box will cost Rs 70,000, while a single seat in the Corporate Box will be available for Rs 3,500.

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Addressing a press conference, Shah also spoke about the arrangements made in view of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions concerning groundwater use at the stadium. He said clearance had been received to host the matches and that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) had been installed at the venue. A flow meter has also been installed to monitor water usage on the ground.

The Indian team is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on October 11, while the Zimbabwe team will arrive on October 12. The Indian team will hold a practice session at 6 pm on October 12, followed by Zimbabwe’s practice session on October 13. (ANI)

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