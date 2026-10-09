DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Raipur to host India-Zimbabwe women’s T20Is from October 16; tickets from Rs 250

Raipur to host India-Zimbabwe women’s T20Is from October 16; tickets from Rs 250

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:11 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Raipur will host the three-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe women’s teams on October 16, 18 and 20, with tickets priced from Rs 250, Vijay Shah, Director of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association, announced on Friday.

All three matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Naya Raipur and are scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

Advertisement

Ticket sales will begin online on October 12 at 4 pm. Spectators can purchase a maximum of six tickets at a time, while digital tickets will be used for entry to the stadium. Spectators will be required to scan the QR code on their tickets to gain entry.

Advertisement

A ‘Series Ticket’ covering all three matches will be available for Rs 499, while a ‘Combo Ticket’ for two matches will cost Rs 350.

Individual ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 3,500 for Platinum, Rs 2,500 for Gold and Rs 2,000 for Silver. A Corporate Box will cost Rs 70,000, while a single seat in the Corporate Box will be available for Rs 3,500.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Shah also spoke about the arrangements made in view of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions concerning groundwater use at the stadium. He said clearance had been received to host the matches and that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) had been installed at the venue. A flow meter has also been installed to monitor water usage on the ground.

The Indian team is scheduled to arrive in Raipur on October 11, while the Zimbabwe team will arrive on October 12. The Indian team will hold a practice session at 6 pm on October 12, followed by Zimbabwe’s practice session on October 13. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts