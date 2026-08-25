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Home / Sports / 'Raised me in best of his capacity, with very tough hand': Dwayne Johnson's heartfelt post for 'OG dad'

'Raised me in best of his capacity, with very tough hand': Dwayne Johnson's heartfelt post for 'OG dad'

Rocky died in 2020 after a blood clot 'broke free' and travelled to one of his lungs, which caused a 'massive heart attack'

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ANI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 04:30 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson paid tribute to his father, late professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, on his birth anniversary.

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In a heartfelt post, Dwayne Johnson described how his father raised him in the best of his capacity.

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"Happy heavenly birthday to the OG Rock, my pops Rocky "Soulman" Johnson. Raised me the best of his capacity, and with a very tough hand. My dad's on my right, his training partner, Tracy is on my left. I'm 15yrs old here, always angry about something and never smiled much back then. But at least I looked like a 58yr old DEA agent and kickin' puberty's ass. Happy Birthday Soulman," the actor wrote on Instagram.

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He also shared an old picture, showing him with his wrestler father.

Notably, Johnson has time and again honoured his father, crediting the late wrestler for raising him to be the man he is today.

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In one of his old posts, the actor once wrote, "I failed at becoming an NFL player. And as complicated as my relationship was with my old man, he was the one who eventually trained me to become a pro wrestler. And the rest is history." In 2023, Dwayne, in an Instagram post, revealed how he was not on speaking terms with his father at the time of Rocky Johnson's death.

"Hard to reconcile stuff with your dad when he's no longer here - but nonetheless, regardless of challenges or any struggle, my dad was a 'life adapter,' and he taught me to be the same," the actor wrote.

According to People magazine, Rocky died in 2020 after a blood clot "broke free" and travelled to one of his lungs, which caused a "massive heart attack, just like that," as stated by his son. He was 75 at the time.

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