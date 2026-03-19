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Home / Sports / Rajasthan Regals celebrate inaugural The Golf League title; bigger second edition on horizon

Rajasthan Regals celebrate inaugural The Golf League title; bigger second edition on horizon

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ANI
Updated At : 09:45 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Regals celebrated their triumph in the inaugural edition of the Professional Golf Tour of India's (PGTI) 72 The League at a special function in New Delhi, where league and PGTI officials spoke of an even bigger vision for the event going forward.

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The celebration was held on Wednesday, in the presence of Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), along with members of the golfing fraternity, team supporters, and distinguished guests.

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League Commissioner Amrit Mathur said that an improved second edition of the league will be announced soon, underlining the organisers' intent to build on the success of the launch season and take the property to the next level.

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PGTI President Kapil Dev said, "A lot of work has gone into getting the league off the ground successfully, but a lot still remains to be done. This is a promising beginning and an important step for the growth of professional golf in India."

Furthermore, Amandeep Johl, CEO of PGTI, said, "Our vision is to take this league to the Ryder Cup level over time. The inaugural edition has laid the foundation, and we now want to build a stronger, bigger, and more impactful property in the years ahead."

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The evening was hosted by team owners Sonali Jain and Hemant Jain after Rajasthan Regals emerged champions of the league's inaugural edition. The gathering was graced by the Haldiram's leadership team comprising Shiv Kishan Agarwal, Manohar Lal Agarwal and Madhusudan Agarwal.

Sonali Jain and Hemant Jain of the KLJ Group said they remain fully committed to the league and look forward to playing a key role in making the second edition bigger and better. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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