Rajasthan Royals' rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi earns praise from batting coach Vikram Rathour

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to shine in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, drawing high praise from Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting coach Vikram Rathour for his composed and impactful performances under pressure. Following Suryavanshi's latest knock of 57 off 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi, Rathour hailed the youngster's temperament and growth.

Advertisement

"Very impressive," Rathour said at the post-match press conference.

"We've been working with him for quite some time now, maybe three to four months, we have seen all these aspects, but it is great to see him performing well in games under pressure situations," he added.

Advertisement

The 14-year-old walked into a chase of 188 against CSK, where the ball was moving around and scoring opportunities were limited early in the innings. However, Suryavanshi showcased remarkable maturity, hitting four sixes and four boundaries in his fluent knock.

"In a big game like today, when he went in, the ball was doing a bit. He hardly got any deliveries and wasn't on strike much in the powerplay," Rathour explained.

Advertisement

"The kind of maturity and temperament he showed were excellent. These kinds of experiences will definitely make him a better player going forward," he added.

Suryavanshi has now scored 252 runs in seven matches this season, but it was his blistering hundred against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur that made headlines around the world. At just 14 years of age, he became the youngest ever centurion in men's T20 cricket, smashing 101 off 38 balls. His century, which came in just 35 deliveries, stands as the second-fastest in IPL history.

Recapping the match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and skipper Sanju Samson's blitzkrieg, topped up by Yashasvi Jaiswal's fiery start, sealed a six-wicket triumph with 17 balls to spare for Rajasthan Royals over Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the IPL 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and a 98-run partnership between Samson and Suryavanshi kept Rajasthan in control and lifted the team to a commanding victory in their final game of the season. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)