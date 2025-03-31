DT
Home / Sports / Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate             

RR posts 182/9 and then restricts CSK to 176/6, with Parag leading his team to their first win of the season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in front of a home crowd on Sunday
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 09:45 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
Rajasthan Royals players Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati, Assam, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in captain Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow overrate during his team's six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match here.

RR posted 182/9 and then restricted CSK to 176/6, with Parag leading his team to their first win of the season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in front of a home crowd on Sunday.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakh," the IPL said in a release.

RR, who lost their tournament opener to Sunrisers Hyderabad, will next face Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 5.

