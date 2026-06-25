Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], June 25 (ANI): Jai Mundra, a native of Rajasthan's Tonk district, has been selected in the Ireland cricket team for the upcoming T20I series against India, bringing pride and joy to his family and hometown.

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The 28-year-old cricketer moved to Ireland in 2021 on a student visa to pursue an M Tech degree. During his stay, he continued playing cricket while also working in the country. He obtained Irish citizenship in 2025 and has now earned a place in the national side.

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According to family members, Jai's selection was driven by his aggressive bowling and strong batting performances, which helped him impress selectors and secure a spot in the Ireland squad for the series beginning on June 26.

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Speaking to reporters, his younger sister, Mansi said, "I am very happy that my brother's dream has come true... He has been playing cricket since childhood... I spoke to my brother, and all of us are very happy..."

"Everyone is very happy. His childhood dream is coming true. It's a special feeling. Everyone is calling and coming to visit. We're all thrilled for him. He was studying and then got a job, but he always focused on cricket. He's been working hard and caught the eye of the selectors," his mom Vidya Mundra told reporters.

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The achievement has sparked celebrations among his family in Tonk. Expressing her happiness, Jai's mother said that her son had fulfilled her dream by reaching the international stage.

India are scheduled to play two T20Is in Ireland on June 26 and 28, followed by a five-match T20I series in England starting July 1, which will be followed by three ODIs. The Ireland fixtures will mark India's first T20Is since their World Cup triumph earlier this year, with Shreyas Iyer set to lead the side in the format. (ANI)

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