Rajat Patidar withdraws from Rising Stars Asia Cup, Rinku Singh named vice-captain

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Rinku Singh has been named vice-captain of the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup after Rajat Patidar withdrew from the team due to existing injury concerns, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday.

Patidar informed the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries. Consequently, he has been withdrawn from the India A squad for the tournament.

The Men's Selection Committee has appointed Rinku as the new vice-captain, while Ayush Badoni has been included in the squad as Patidar's replacement.

"Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries. Accordingly, he has been withdrawn from the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Rinku Singh as vice-captain, while Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad in Patidar’s place," the BCCI media release read.

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The updated 15-member India A squad will be led by Tilak Varma, with Rinku Singh serving as his deputy. Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra are among the other players named in the squad.

The squad also features Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

India A have been placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal and Pakistan A. Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on November 26 and 27. The tournament final will take place on November 29.

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India A's updated squad for ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup:

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni. (ANI)

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