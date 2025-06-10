New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla has hailed former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's induction in the ICC Hall of Fame and said he is the "most deserving player".

Shukla also praised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for honouring Dhoni, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest captains and finishers in the history of cricket.

"Dhoni was the most deserving player as far as the ICC Hall of Fame is concerned. We all appreciate ICC's decision. I would say that his contribution to world cricket as well as Indian cricket is immense," Shukla said.

"Dhoni definitely deserves this honour. Looking at his contribution to world cricket, to Indian cricket, it was necessary to honour him with this. It is a recognition of his contributions," he added.

The ICC Hall of Fame celebrates extraordinary achievements of cricketing legends who have shaped the sport's rich and vibrant history. Players are eligible for induction five years after their final international appearance.

From lifting India's first T20 World Cup in 2007 with a young, untested squad, to guiding the Men in Blue to a historic 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, and adding the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies. His leadership calmed the chaos, turning pressure into opportunity and dreams into triumphs.

Beyond captaincy, Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher in ODIs. His unbeaten 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format. With over 10,000 ODI runs at an astonishing average of 50.57, his legacy with the bat is as impactful as it is enduring.

Behind the stumps, Dhoni was a phenomenon. His lightning-fast stumping and razor-sharp anticipation revolutionised wicketkeeping in limited-overs cricket. Overall, he boasts of 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India. Dhoni's numbers reflect consistency, fitness and longevity. (ANI)

