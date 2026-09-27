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Home / Sports / Rajinder Singh expresses gratitude to PM Modi for praise in Mann Ki Baat, vows to nurture more Hockey talent

Rajinder Singh expresses gratitude to PM Modi for praise in Mann Ki Baat, vows to nurture more Hockey talent

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ANI
Updated At : 10:02 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 27 (ANI): Former hockey player and Dronacharya Award-winning coach Rajinder Singh Sr thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning and appreciating his contributions on Mann Ki Baat.

He said the recognition is an inspiration for him, his colleagues and the wider sports fraternity. Singh also highlighted RoundGlass Academy’s vision of scouting talent from villages, providing young players with the necessary facilities and nurturing them to represent India.

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He expressed confidence that the academy will continue producing more players for the national team.

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“I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the appreciation he expressed about me today in 'Mann Ki Baat'. This serves as a source of inspiration for me, as well as for my colleagues, the entire team, and the sports fraternity with whom I have worked for so many years. I am truly indebted to him for his kind words regarding my journey and the achievements of the past 40–45 years. I would also like to speak about RoundGlass; our vision, championed by our leader, Gurpreet Singh Sunny to reach out to villages, scout and identify talent, and provide players with whatever facilities they require. I am confident that our academy will continue to grow and produce many more players who will go on to represent India," Singh told ANI.

PM Modi on Sunday in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme hailed former hockey player Rajinder Singh's efforts to nurture talent. Rajinder Singh is a 1980 Olympic gold medalist and an Asian Games silver medalist as well. Under his coaching, India also won the 2001 Junior Men's World Cup and 2003 Asia Cup title. He also top-scored during the 1982 Hockey World Cup with 12 goals.

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“In our Punjab, Rajinder Singh ji is doing exactly this work. Rajinder Singh ji is one such individual who also carries the title ‘Senior’ as part of his name. He was part of the team that won the gold medal in hockey at the 1980 Olympics. He shone at the 1982 World Cup. In 2001, India won the Men’s Junior World Cup title for the first time, whereas in 2003, the country clinched the Senior Asia Cup title. He played the role of the coach in both these tournaments,” the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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