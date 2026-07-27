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Home / Sports / Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah congratulate Gyaneshwari Yadav on CWG 2026 Silver

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah congratulate Gyaneshwari Yadav on CWG 2026 Silver

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ANI
Updated At : 09:53 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav after she clinched a silver medal in the closely contested final of the women's 53kg category on her Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow on Monday.

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Gyaneshwari's silver medal lifted India's tally to five medals, comprising one gold, three silvers and one bronze, adding to the country's strong showing at the Games.

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In an X post, Rajnath Singh congratulated Gyaneshwari Yadav on her silver medal win, praising her personal-best performance and successful completion of all six lifts. He lauded her preparation, composure and resilience, and wished her continued success.

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"Congratulations to Gyaneshwari Yadav on winning the Silver Medal in the Weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Setting a new personal best, with all six lifts completed successfully, reflects her exceptional preparation, composure and resilience. Wishing her many more milestones and continued success in the years ahead."

Amit Shah also congratulated Gyaneshwari, describing her silver win as a fitting reward for her talent, dedication and commitment.

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"India bags another medal in weightlifting. Kudos to Gyaneshwari Yadav for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting in the Women's 53 kg category at the #2026CommonwealthGames. It is the triumph that your talent, dedication, and commitment deserved. May victory always be yours," he said.

The 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh displayed remarkable composure and determination throughout the event, pushing the limits of her ability and setting multiple Games records in a hard-fought battle for the top spot, according to ESPN.

Gyaneshwari began her campaign in the snatch with an impressive 82kg lift before raising the bar to 85kg on her second attempt. She then delivered a sensational 88kg lift, breaking the Commonwealth Games record in the category and putting pressure on Didih.

The Nigerian lifter Onome Omolola Didih, however, responded with a record-breaking 93kg snatch to take the lead heading into the clean and jerk. The gold medal fight continued as both young athletes showcased exceptional strength and technique.

Gyaneshwari opened the clean and jerk round with a powerful 103kg lift, taking her total to 191kg and setting another Games record. She followed it up with a 107kg lift, once again improving the mark and reducing the gap to Didih.

With the gold medal still within reach, Gyaneshwari attempted 111kg in her final lift and completed it, finishing with a total of 199kg. The lift earned her another Games and Commonwealth record, but Didih responded with a stunning 113kg effort to seal the gold medal for Nigeria with 206kg total.

Despite missing out on the top spot, Gyaneshwari's silver medal marked a significant milestone in her career. The Chhattisgarh athlete had earlier competed in the 49kg category but moved up to 53kg, recognising the challenge of competing against India's Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu in the lower weight division. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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