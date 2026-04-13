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Home / Sports / Rajnath Singh attends third edition of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh in Lucknow

Rajnath Singh attends third edition of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh in Lucknow

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ANI
Updated At : 11:36 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the third edition of the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh in Lucknow on Monday.

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Singh highlighted the rapid expansion of sports infrastructure across India, saying that modern facilities, stadiums, and training centres are being developed even in rural and remote areas.

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He noted that in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is investing heavily in sports projects worth thousands of crores, with cities like Lucknow also witnessing significant upgrades to their sports facilities.

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"Modern sports infrastructure is now being developed even in the vicinity of villages. Even in the remotest corners of the country, superior grounds, modern stadiums, and state-of-the-art training facilities are being established. Here in Uttar Pradesh as well, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is investing thousands of crores in sports projects. Sports facilities in Lucknow, too, are undergoing rapid expansion," Rajnath Singh said.

The Sansad Khel Mahakumbh is a unique initiative aimed at promoting sports in rural areas and plays a vital role in driving holistic development. It helps encourage physical fitness, strengthen community participation, and support broader socio-economic growth.

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The primary objective of the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh is to provide a platform for young talent to showcase their abilities while nurturing discipline, teamwork, and a spirit of healthy competition.

Over the years, the initiative has acted as a powerful tool for fostering comprehensive development. By addressing health, community building, economic empowerment, and cultural preservation, Sansad Khel Mahakumbh has become a cornerstone in creating vibrant, resilient, and interconnected rural societies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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