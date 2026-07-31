Rajnath Singh hails Seema Kaliramna, Lovepreet Singh for medal-winning performances at Commonwealth Games 2026

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Indian athletes Seema Kaliramna and Lovepreet Singh for securing medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026.

Advertisement

Seema added to India's medal tally with a bronze in the women's discus throw, and Lovepreet clinched silver in the men's 110+ kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 388kg.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Rajnath said that Seema's win is a "testament to her courage, determination and resilience".

Advertisement

"Congratulations to Seema Kaliramna upon clinching the Bronze Medal in Women's Discus Throw, with a best effort of 58.65m, at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Her fantastic win is a testament to her courage, determination and resilience. Wishing her all the best for her future endeavours," Rajnath said.

Congratulations to Seema Kaliramna upon clinching the Bronze Medal in Women’s Discus Throw, with a best effort of 58.65m, at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Her fantastic win is a testament to her courage, determination and resilience. Wishing her all the best for her future… pic.twitter.com/JgTsy4yLmM — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 31, 2026

He also hailed weightlifter Lovepreet for his "hard work, remarkable strength and unwavering determination.

Advertisement

"Yet another medal for India in Weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games! Proud of Lovepreet Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's +110kg Weightlifting event. His outstanding performance is due to his hard work, remarkable strength and unwavering determination. Wishing him the very best for the endeavours ahead," posted Rajnath on X.

Yet another medal for India in Weightlifting at Commonwealth Games! Proud of Lovepreet Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's +110kg Weightlifting event. His outstanding performance is due to his hard work, remarkable strength and unwavering determination. Wishing him the… pic.twitter.com/7Q9wqzVXfd — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 31, 2026

Kaliramna delivered a memorable performance in the women's discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing the bronze medal.

Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold with a best throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks claimed silver with 60.67m, and Seema finished third with a best throw of 58.65m.

Lovepreet tightened his hold on the gold medal after successfully lifting 212kg in his second clean and jerk attempt, taking his overall total to a Commonwealth Games record 388kg.

However, New Zealand's David Liti produced a stunning finish to steal the spotlight. Having cleared 207kg in his opening clean and jerk attempt, the New Zealander took a bold gamble by raising the bar by 16kg to 223kg. He executed the lift with composure, pushing his total to 389kg and edging past Lovepreet by a solitary kilogram to claim gold in a dramatic finale.

The silver medal marks an improvement on the bronze he won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Currently at the ongoing CWG 2026, India has secured 17 medals, including three gold, 10 silver and four bronze medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)