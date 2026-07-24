Rajnath Singh wishes Indian athletes success at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying the nation stands firmly behind its athletes.

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In a post on X, Singh praised the athletes' determination, hard work and spirit as they begin their campaign at the Games.

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"My best wishes to Indian contingent as our athletes set out on their #Glasgow2026 Commonwealth Games campaign. May their unwavering resolve, relentless hard work, and indomitable spirit power them to new heights of glory and excellence," Rajnath Singh said.

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"Every performance they deliver will carry the aspirations of 1.4 billion people. The nation stands firmly behind our champions," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, expressing confidence that the athletes will compete with passion, determination and a spirit of excellence while inspiring millions across the country.

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The Commonwealth Games 2026 is being held from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, with India fielding a contingent of more than 120 athletes across eight able-bodied sports and five para sports as it looks to add to its rich legacy at the multi-sport event.

"As the Commonwealth #Glasgow2026 Games begin, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. I am confident that our athletes will participate in the Games with passion, determination and a spirit of excellence. The skills and dedication of our athletes always inspire countless Indians," PM Modi said in an X post.

Mirabai Chanu led the Indian contingent as the flag-bearer during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow's Hydro Stadium.

India also made a strong start to its campaign, with Commonwealth champions Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki securing a victory over Malta in the Bowls women's fours, while Putul Sonowal stunned world champion Ryan Bester in the men's singles.

The Indian duo dominated the opening set 7-1, but Malta fought back to win the second set and force a tie-break. Pinki's final bowl proved decisive as India sealed the victory. Sonowal edged the first set 5-4 before Bester responded with a 7-3 win in the second set in their Section D opener.

The section features six players, with the winners of each of the four sections advancing to the semi-finals. Putul will next face Cecil Alexander of the Falkland Islands in his second men's singles Section D match, while Pinki and Rupa will take on South Africa in their next women's pairs fixture.

Both matches are scheduled for Friday. At Glasgow 2026, bowls has begun with sectional group play, with players and teams competing in a round-robin format for a place in the knockout stages. (ANI)

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