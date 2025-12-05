DT
Home / Sports / Raksha Khadse hails KIUG for promoting unity and sporting excellence

Raksha Khadse hails KIUG for promoting unity and sporting excellence

ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Khadse, who graced the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2025, lauded the Games for fostering excellence and unity among young athletes. She said that the event was an opportunity for sportspersons from different states to connect and learn about each other's diverse cultural heritage, while also creating a pathway for excellence, as per a press release by SAI Media.

"Losing or winning is a different matter, but athletes from every state and region have participated here. This is the most important and significant aspect of these Khelo India University Games. Wherever we go, we understand the culture of that state, learn the language, and move this sport forward with fresh energy," Khadse said.

She highlighted that sports is not just about winning medals but also a soft power on the global stage.

"Honorable Prime Minister Modi always says that the future of this country is our youth, and it is essential for the youth of every state to understand each other and every culture. Only then can we build a developed nation..."

"Sport is a medium that can take this country forward as a soft power on the global stage. I congratulate all the athletes who have won medals and even more so those who have not yet won because reaching this level is itself a new beginning through which you will progress. Our aim is to spread sports to every corner and household of the country because it is through sports that we learn unity," she added.

At the Khelo India University Games, Chandigarh University successfully defended its overall championship, thanks to a stellar performance in Canoe and Kayaking. The 12-day multi-sport event concluded on Friday at Poornima University, with Chandigarh University topping the medal tally with a total of 67 medals, including 42 gold, 14 silver, and 11 bronze. Lovely Professional University (LPU) finished as the runner-up, securing 32 gold, 25 silver, and 22 bronze medals, while Guru Nanak Dev University claimed third place. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

